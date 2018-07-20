Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday said Zimbabwe's election was threatened by fraud and accused electoral authorities of bias, but said his MDC party would not boycott the vote.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) was "biased and has lost the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe," Chamisa told a press conference ahead of the July 30 vote.

"Even at this late stage, there is no evidence whatsoever (of) how many ballot papers were printed, where they were printed and their security," Chamisa charged.


Source - news24

