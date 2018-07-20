News / National
Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has snubbed Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa's #TheElectionSeries.
Chamisa was expected to feature in today's much-publicised programme on Capitalk100.4FM from 7-8pm but bailed out on Ruvheneko without any reasons given.
Below is the message on Capitalk100.4FM's facebook page:
"ATTENTION!
President of MDC Zimbabwe Advocate Nelson Chamisa is no longer appearing on Capitalk100.4FM as advertised. No Reason(s) have been given for the cancellation. We will furnish you with the details as and when they become available.
Capitalk100.4FM apologises for any inconveniences caused.
