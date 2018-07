Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

News / National

by Ndou Paul

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has snubbed Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa's #TheElectionSeries Chamisa was expected to feature in today's much-publicised programme on Capitalk100.4FM from 7-8pm but bailed out on Ruvheneko without any reasons given.Below is the message on Capitalk100.4FM's facebook page: