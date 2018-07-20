Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-year-old Guruve man was arraigned before the Guruve magistrate court on Tuesday for assaulting his grandmother whom he accused of witchcraft after she vowed that he will never have an erection in his entire life.Timothy Mpandakwanya of Maraya village in Bakasa pleaded guilty to assault charges before Guruve magistrate Mr Artwel Sanyatwe.Mpandakwanya told the court that he assaulted his grandmother Lucy Marima (72) last week after she vowed that he would never marry since he had refused to partake into some witchcraft practises."Your worship I am an orphan I grew up being looked after by my grandmother here but I was tired of working with her in witchcraft practises for the past years she would get in my room during wee hours of the farming season with her black underwear and beads, lead me to some feeds and spread seeds from clay pot," he said.During harvest time Mpandakwanya would allegedly be the first to harvest while undressed but last week he refused and Marima told her that he would never have an erection."During harvest period I was ordered to go nak*d and harvest but a fortnight ago I refused and my grandmother vowed that I will never marry since I now suffer from loss of erection, surprisingly I dream of many woman whom I indulge in sex with.""After many girls ditched me I was very angry and went on to assult my grandmother with open hands because she casted a spell on me."The magistrate pardoned Mpandakwanya and postponed the sentence for five years.Miss Spiwe Makarichi represented the state.