Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

by Simbarashe Sithole
MDC Alliance is conducting road shows in Mashonaland Central province of their star rally that will be held at Chipadze stadium in Bindura on Friday.

Chamisa is set to enter in the Zanu PF stronghold province to market himself ahead of the looming harmonised elections.

The road shows are being conducted in Mazowe District where Mazowe North aspiring Member of Parliament Mr Thulani Ndlovu confirmed the development.

"We are mobilising the electorate in all wards to attend in numbers our presidential candidate's star rally in Bindura on Friday in the process we are marketing our candidates ahead of the harmonized elections," confirmed Ndlovu.

Provincial youth chairman Mr Tonderai Samhu said the road shows are being spearheaded by the youth assembly in a bid to boost confidence in the electorate.

"This is a visibility programme conducted by the youth assembly to boast confidence in the electorate since we are about to be the next government, we have national youth members like Norbert Dhokotera and Patience Chigwande in the team," he said.

However, MDC Alliance is heading for a voter split after it fielded two candidates Thulani Ndlovu MDC T and Tinashe Muchenje from Transform Zimbabwe.

MDC Alliance supporters who spoke to this reporter lamented the dual fielding of candidates saying it will give the ruling party aspiring candidate Campion Mugweni and independent candidate Shingirai Runganga a better chance of winning than them.

"We are worried with the double registration of our candidates this will split our votes and give our opponents a better chance of winning the election I our wish that Muhenje withdraws since he is less popular in the constituency," lamented Sekai Gungwa.

Ndlovu was endorsed by Chamisa at Mvurwi stadium on July at a rally in Mazowe North constituency but Muchenje has refused to withdraw his nomination papers.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days