Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is today expected to meet vendors at Harare International Conference Centre to discuss issues affecting informal workers.

The event is being organised by the National Vendors' Union of Zimbabwe (NVUZ). NVUZ chair Mr Sten Zworwadza yesterday said the vendors would be drawn from the country's 10 provinces.

"We have mobilised enough and we believe we now have a leadership which can listen to our challenges and address them," he said.

"The new administration has opened doors wide for us to participate in shaping our future and national development. We are not only playing into the mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business', but we are now participating in opening businesses. We have clearly interpreted the President's mantra to mean that Zimbabwe is open for new ideas, strategies and solutions. As informal economy workers we are doing just that."

Mr Zworwadza added: "Our meeting is a clear indication that we pin our hopes on a leadership that addresses our plight. We have invited the President not only as the Head of State, but as the number one civil servant whom we pin our future on and if he attends, we will outline the challenges that we encountered under the previous administration."

He said vendors had a role to play in national development.

"As informal economy workers, we are eager to assist our Government solve informal economic problems such as overcrowding on the streets of the city centres," Mr Zvorwadza said.

He said they were working on a number of programmes and projects meant to benefit informal traders.

"We are in partnership with POSB, NetOne and TelOne to ensure we empower informal economy workers," he said.

"We want them to benefit in low cost housing schemes, low cost loans, interest earning accounts and other finance schemes. We also have an arrangement we are working on with the National Building Society (NBS) on infrastructure development for informal economy workers."

Government is carrying out a comprehensive study on the informal sector to guide it in making policies to grow and integrate the sector into the mainstream economy.

The informal sector is the source of livelihoods for millions of Zimbabweans. At the turn of the millennium, Zimbabwe was slapped with economic sanctions by Britain and her Western allies over the land reform programme and these have had a devastating impact on the livelihoods of the majority.

Several companies either closed or scaled down, resulting in a substantial number of formal employees losing their jobs. The sanctions agenda, which crippled the formal economy, also led to the emergence of entrepreneurial talent among those who lost jobs and had to use their skills from previous employment to earn a living.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

4 room house pumula south

Shoe covering, accessories

2003 nissan vanette

1994 isuzu truck

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Toyota

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

26 mins ago | 239 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

27 mins ago | 108 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

27 mins ago | 297 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

28 mins ago | 33 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

28 mins ago | 40 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

29 mins ago | 169 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

29 mins ago | 139 Views

Ferguson dies

30 mins ago | 271 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

31 mins ago | 60 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

32 mins ago | 102 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

33 mins ago | 134 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

33 mins ago | 88 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

34 mins ago | 77 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

34 mins ago | 244 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

35 mins ago | 82 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

36 mins ago | 78 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

44 mins ago | 238 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

45 mins ago | 336 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

46 mins ago | 183 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

47 mins ago | 62 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

48 mins ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

51 mins ago | 90 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

52 mins ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

53 mins ago | 136 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

55 mins ago | 154 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

58 mins ago | 95 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

59 mins ago | 72 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

60 mins ago | 292 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chigumba off the hook

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

8 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5469 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

13 hrs ago | 6331 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6925 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days