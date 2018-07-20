Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chigumba off the hook

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba has turned down a request by a Harare man to institute proceedings for the removal of Justice Priscilla Chigumba from her judicial office saying the actions being used as the basis for the complaint had nothing to do with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Justice Chigumba chairs the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the complaints against her conduct as the electoral body's boss were raised by an activist, Mr Nkosilathi Moyo. Mr Moyo wrote to JSC chair Chief Justice Malaba accusing Justice Chigumba of dishonesty, misconduct and incompetence.

In his letter of complaint, Mr Moyo claimed that Justice Chigumba had of late allegedly behaved most dishonourably in the manner she handled preparations for next week's general elections.

He said there was need to urgently investigate and find out if she was still suitable to continue holding her office. In a response dated July 23, 2018, Chief Justice Malaba, through JSC acting secretary Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, declined to take disciplinary action against Justice Chigumba.

Chief Justice Malaba He said Mr Moyo could pursue his case in terms of constitutional provisions and other electoral laws governing the conduct of independent commissions.

"The Chief Justice has directed us to respond to your letter and advise that:

1) The complaints which you raise in your letter relate to the alleged conduct of Honourable Justice Chigumba in the exercise of her functions as chairperson of ZEC and not as a judge of the High Court.

2) ZEC is an independent commission established in terms of section 238 of the Constitution. There are remedies provided by the Constitution and other electoral laws meant to address complaints relating to the conduct of chairpersons and commissioners of independent commissions.

3) It is within your rights to invoke those remedies if you believe that you have grounds for doing so against Honourable Chigumba as chairperson of ZEC."

In the letter of complaint, Mr Moyo cited a number of incidences where he claimed Justice Chigumba allegedly misconducted herself.

"She has availed the Zec database to Zanu-PF, contrary to provisions of the law. In doing so, she has not only breached the law, but has unnecessarily exposed her hand by showing favouritism to Zanu-PF. The act of allowing Zanu-PF to access the database has compromised the integrity of the voters' roll and prejudiced the whole conduct of the harmonised elections," Moyo said.

"She has in this regard exposed the private and confidential details of the entire citizenry to men and women of questionable standing. In view of the violent history of this country, the information is now being used as a soft form of voter intimidation."

He also accused her of failing to show transparency in the printing of the ballot paper.

"There is evidence that Justice Chigumba has imported compromised ballot paper from Russia. The intention behind the use of that ballot paper is to negate the expression of the will of Zimbabweans in a manner that I am able to electronically demonstrate. Her insistence in keeping the ballot paper away from everyone but Zanu-PF has made me very afraid," Mr Moyo said.

"The manner in which she has designed the ballot paper is a poor attempt at putting Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu-PF presidential candidate) into a position of undue advantage and is contrary to the provisions of the law, which requires that all details be contained in a single column and not the two that she has settled for."

Mr Moyo alleged Chigumba had appeared in public adorning a scarf, which he alleged is the signature of President Mnangagwa, a contestant in the upcoming elections. He also alleged Justice Chigumba recently presided over the "police postal voting scandal" in which police officers were reportedly made to vote in front of their superiors.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Chigumba, #Malaba, #ZEC

Comments

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Looking for house to rent

Stands

2006 isuzu elf

Looking for house to rent low density

Shoe covering, accessories

Mint condition tv for sale

2003 nissan vanette


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

28 mins ago | 261 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

29 mins ago | 123 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

30 mins ago | 335 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

31 mins ago | 200 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

32 mins ago | 146 Views

Ferguson dies

33 mins ago | 297 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

33 mins ago | 69 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

34 mins ago | 111 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

35 mins ago | 147 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

36 mins ago | 83 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

37 mins ago | 258 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

37 mins ago | 85 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

38 mins ago | 88 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

46 mins ago | 241 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

47 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

47 mins ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

48 mins ago | 183 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

49 mins ago | 64 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

50 mins ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

54 mins ago | 91 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

54 mins ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

56 mins ago | 136 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

58 mins ago | 158 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

8 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

13 hrs ago | 6347 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6949 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days