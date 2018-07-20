Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe is set for a massive transformation as the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa will be making significant improvements in social services that had deteriorated over the years, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said. He said there will be a revival of education, health and social amenities in all the communities in both rural and urban areas.

Chiwenga, who is also the Zanu-PF Second Secretary, said this at Domboshava Training Centre, Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province while addressing thousands of party supporters during a campaign rally aimed at drumming up support for the revolutionary party in the harmonised elections on Monday next week.

"The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is coming up with a comprehensive plan for all cities, towns, rural authorities to improve the quality of life," he said.

"Where we feel that people are not properly settled we will look for alternative settlement and build them houses at Government's expense, where it is possible we will ensure that such settlements are regularised.

"We are also going to increase the allocation of BEAM (Basic Education Assistance Module) and scholarships to help disadvantaged pupils. No child will be turned away from school because they are the future leaders of the country. If we are to allow them to be excluded from school for failing to pay school fees how are we going to have scientists, engineers as a country."

Chiwenga said Government will devolve power to provincial and district authority to ensure that development priorities were determined by local people. "All these things can only be achieved by voting for Zanu-PF next Monday when we have our elections," he said. "Go in your numbers and ensure that Zanu-PF wins resoundingly."

Chiwenga rapped MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for raising complaints that he said were not justified.

He said Mr Chamisa was raising such complaints because it had dawned on him that he will lose the election.

"What we do not want are people who incite violence," said Chiwenga.

"There are people who are making noise because they have realised that they will lose the election.

"Come into the election ring and lose in a dignified way. No one should seek to stop the election because your self-serving needs have not been fulfilled."

Chiwenga urged party supporters to vote for Zanu-PF candidates Energy Mutodi (Goromonzi West) and Ozias Bvute (Goromonzi North) together with councillors from the revolutionary party to ensure prosperity in the country.

The rally was attended by Zanu-PF Politburo members David Parirenyatwa and Sydney Sekeramayi and deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe. Others present included Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, Mutodi and Bvute.

Source - the herald

Comments

