Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Lot 28 (left) was one of the biggest earners at the 50th national bull sale, going under the hammer for $15 500
ZIMBABWE's annual premier breeding livestock auction, National Bull Sale, saw the price for the most expensive beast in the bulls category vault 195 percent to $24 000 up from the $8 400 recorded at last years edition.

There was high turnout at the auction amid a higher demand for best genetics animal, particularly beef, which comes at a time President Mnangagwa's Government is working hard to revive the beef industry.

The President has already announced that Government had agreed with a foreign investor who is ready to invest $100 million to revive bust meat processing firm, the Cold Storage Company (CSC).

In an interview at the auction, Zimbabwe Livestock Registry Authority, the Zimbabwe Herd Book (ZHB), said the higher figures that farmers were parting with for breeding livestock was a sign that the industry had confidence in the animals, which stud breeders brought to the market and this would cascade down the entire beef industry value chain.

ZHB was established through an Act of Parliament in 1980 to maintain the registry for all stud breeders, who produce pure genetics animals, by collecting all requisite information, performance figures and making sure rules and regulations of respective breed societies are respected and adhered to. Of the total 107 bulls on sale at the 50th edition of the auction, just two were dairy breeds while the other 105 were beef breeds among them the popular Brahman, the indigenous Tuli, the Boran, Simmental and Beefmaster.

"These are pedigree cattle on offer here and pedigree cattle are your seed stock," said ZHB general manager Dr Mario Beffa.

"If you want to grow maize, for example, you go to a seed house and buy a known brand of seed because you want the best and predictability for your particular environment. So what you have here is a selection of some of the best seed stock from some of the registered breeders available in the country.

"So if you want to change or uplift your genetics, whether you are a commercial or communal farmer you come here to buy because the stud breeder knows where the industry is moving.

"He (stud breeder) is constantly trying to improve and change to make sure that he is supplying the seed stock that is needed by the commercial industry and this is now an opportunity for the commercial industry to come and pick what they think is going to work.

"This is the best of the best, top top genetics, very high standards, very high quality as you can see from the prices being offered, the commercial farmer is agreeing, paying $14 500 on a bull, $2 700 on a buck (or) a goat, its confidence.

"It also says I like what I see and I am prepared to pay top dollar for top genetics so yes I think they are good but the actual test is not what I think but what the industry thinks," said Dr Mario Beffa.

Also on offer at the auction were stud goats and sheep with the increasingly popular Boer goats a hit with farmers. The highest selling buck from Zviko Farms in Featherstone went for $2 700.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Bull, #Sale, #Auction

Comments

4 room house pumula south

Shoe covering, accessories

2003 nissan vanette

1994 isuzu truck

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Toyota

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

26 mins ago | 230 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

26 mins ago | 102 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

27 mins ago | 289 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

27 mins ago | 33 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

28 mins ago | 39 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

28 mins ago | 165 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

29 mins ago | 131 Views

Ferguson dies

30 mins ago | 265 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

30 mins ago | 58 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

31 mins ago | 99 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

32 mins ago | 132 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

32 mins ago | 87 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

33 mins ago | 77 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

34 mins ago | 237 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

35 mins ago | 76 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

43 mins ago | 237 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

44 mins ago | 333 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

46 mins ago | 182 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

46 mins ago | 60 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

47 mins ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

51 mins ago | 89 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

52 mins ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

53 mins ago | 135 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

55 mins ago | 153 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

58 mins ago | 95 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

59 mins ago | 290 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Chigumba off the hook

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

8 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5464 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

13 hrs ago | 6325 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6916 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mzembi has cancer

14 hrs ago | 2721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days