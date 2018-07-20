Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has reiterated that nothing will stop harmonised elections slated for next Monday urging Zimbabweans not to be misled by some local political parties that were developing cold feet as the harmonised elections draw closer.

The ruling party's National Political Commissar Engelbert Rugeje said those hoping for the shelving of next week's elections were mere day-dreamers who should not be taken seriously as nothing will stop the polls.

Addressing hundreds of Zanu-PF supporters during a campaign rally to drum up support for the ruling party's presidential candidate President Mnangagwa and Bikita West aspiring parliamentarian Elias Musakwa at Mashayenyi village in Mazungunye communal lands yesterday, Rugeje said the revolutionary party was heading for a crushing victory.

He said next Monday's election will go ahead as planned despite insinuations by other local political parties that the polls might fail to take place.

The MDC-Alliance has been threatening that next week's polls might not take place demanding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission first meet some of its demands. Rugeje said by operation of law only President Mnangagwa had the power to proclaim election dates.

"There are others who are moving around lying to the people of Zimbabwe that there will be no elections next Monday and I want to tell you today that nothing will stop the July 30 harmonised elections, nothing will stop the polls.

"The elections are going ahead as scheduled on Monday and if there are some people who think otherwise then they are dreaming, they must retrace their roots and brew some traditional beer to rid themselves of such thinking because we are going for elections," said Rugeje.

The Zanu-PF National Political Commissar said some unnamed political players in the country were now running scared fearing inevitable defeat in next week's elections.

"They are now scared and developing diarrhoea ahead of elections and nothing will stop Zanu-PF from defeating them at the ballot. Zanu-PF will win, there is no doubt about that."

Rugeje implored Zimbabweans to vote for President Mnangagwa to enable him to accomplish his vision of developing a middle income economy by 2030. He said President Mnangagwa's short stint in office has seen the country reaping huge socio-economic fruits that have already changed the face of the country. He reiterated the need for Zimbabweans to refrain from violence ahead of the coming polls saying President Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF leadership under the new dispensation wanted free, fair and credible polls next Monday.

The Commissar said free, fair and credible elections will complete Zimbabwe's re-engagement with the international community ending economic strangulation caused by sanctions that were imposed after Harare embarked on the land reform programme. He also challenged the people of Bikita West to rally behind Musakwa and paid tribute to incumbent legislator Beauty Chabaya for campaigning together with the former. Before addressing a rally in Bikita West, Rugeje had addressed another campaign rally at Kurai Business Centre in Gutu East. He urged people in the constituency to vote for President Mnangagwa and aspiring legislator Berita Chikwama in the coming polls. Rugeje reminded the people of Gutu to preserve the gains of the liberation struggle saying the district was synonymous with fierce battles between Rhodesian forces and freedom fighters some of which were still fresh in the memories of people from the area.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Polls, #2018, #Vote

Comments

Mint condition tv for sale

Shared student accommodation

Electric fence supply & installation

Toyota

Looking for house to rent low density

Shoe covering, accessories

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Razor wire supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

30 mins ago | 274 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

31 mins ago | 130 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

31 mins ago | 355 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

32 mins ago | 40 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

32 mins ago | 53 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

33 mins ago | 211 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

33 mins ago | 151 Views

Ferguson dies

34 mins ago | 313 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

35 mins ago | 78 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

35 mins ago | 116 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

36 mins ago | 152 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

37 mins ago | 99 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

38 mins ago | 90 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

38 mins ago | 265 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

39 mins ago | 89 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

47 mins ago | 245 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

48 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

48 mins ago | 348 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

50 mins ago | 187 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

50 mins ago | 67 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

51 mins ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

55 mins ago | 92 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

56 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

57 mins ago | 138 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

59 mins ago | 160 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Chigumba off the hook

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

8 hrs ago | 2667 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2412 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5481 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

13 hrs ago | 6355 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6972 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days