Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
POSTAL and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete, has called for increased collaboration between policymakers and operators towards further reduction of mobile and broadband service costs to achieve affordability.

While efforts have been made to ensure access to information and communication technologies (ICTs), the Potraz boss says the introduction of a five percent airtime tax last year works against the drive to spread adoption and use of ICTs, as it negatively affects affordability. Government imposed the five percent tax on mobile phone airtime and broadband in its 2017 budget policy statement, ostensibly to augument health financing. For Dr Machengete, this has to be reviewed and more remains to be done at policy, regulatory and operator levels to secure further reductions in ICT service cost.

"We believe sector-specific taxes should be reconsidered as the net effect of such taxes is imposing a penalty on consumers for using ICTs. There is, therefore, no doubt that the current tax regime on airtime is hurting consumers, in particular the bottom of the pyramid consumers," said the Potraz boss.

"For instance, why should ugogo from here be charged excise duty for buying her groceries using EcoCash, Telecash or One Money? Why should a teacher at Maitengwe School be charged excise duty for doing research on Internet, for transferring an amount into a mother's wallet for her monthly medication or for calling a spouse who works elsewhere in Zimbabwe to reinforce their love and affection? This surely calls for reconsideration and decisive action."

Dr Machengete, who was speaking during the official commissioning of the Maitengwe shared base station in Bulilima District on Monday, said access to affordable, quality information communication technologies (ICTs) must be treated as a basic right of every citizen just like access to clean water is. As such, he said, the regulatory authority will continue pursuing the dream of ensuring universal access to ICTs throughout Zimbabwe. The new Maitengwe base station was built using resources from the Universal Services Fund and cost an estimated $500 000.

Given the high costs of investment in ICT infrastructure, which has been blamed for the high cost of services, Government has adopted an infrastructure sharing model in which operators have to collaborate in spreading connectivity across the country. The model is also meant to ensure that marginalised communities benefit from the ICT revolution and enjoy benefits of inclusive development.

Experts believe ICTs have the capacity to transform lives by providing boundless opportunities to communities, businesses and individual citizens. Besides voice communication, network coverage provides opportunities for inclusion in a wide range of financial, social and economic spheres.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Airtime, #Consumers, #Tax

Comments

2006 isuzu elf

Stands

4 room house pumula south

House to rent- bulawayo

Electric fence supply & installation

Toyota

2003 nissan vanette

Looking for house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

14 mins ago | 95 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

15 mins ago | 37 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

15 mins ago | 119 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

17 mins ago | 55 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

17 mins ago | 42 Views

Ferguson dies

18 mins ago | 105 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

19 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

20 mins ago | 64 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

21 mins ago | 41 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

22 mins ago | 46 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

22 mins ago | 139 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

23 mins ago | 49 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

24 mins ago | 50 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

31 mins ago | 208 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

33 mins ago | 290 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

34 mins ago | 156 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

35 mins ago | 51 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

36 mins ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

39 mins ago | 79 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

41 mins ago | 123 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

43 mins ago | 138 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

47 mins ago | 68 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

48 mins ago | 271 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

49 mins ago | 118 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

49 mins ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

51 mins ago | 169 Views

Chigumba off the hook

52 mins ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

52 mins ago | 171 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

7 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5364 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

12 hrs ago | 6249 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6793 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mzembi has cancer

14 hrs ago | 2696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days