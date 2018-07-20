Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
ATTORNEY General Advocate Prince Machaya has said there is a need to balance the interests of the State and people's constitutional rights as too much government involvement in cybersecurity has the potential to infringe on citizens' rights.

He said this while referring to the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill currently being crafted.

Adv Machaya, speaking at the Law Society Winter School in Victoria Falls last Friday, said the Bill is not clear in its definition of cybersecurity.

"The need for cybersecurity cannot be underestimated. This, itself, is what invites greater government involvement in the regulation of the internet. It is government involvement which potentially impinges on the protection of individual rights as they are recognised both nationally and internationally," said Adv Machaya.

He said rights involved include freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of opinion, freedom of association and the right to privacy.

"My concern is principally that outlined in Section 114 (4) of the Constitution to promote, protect and uphold the rule of law and to defend the public interest. The Bill is not helpful in clarifying the extent to which it will achieve its stated purpose. It doesn't define what cybersecurity is and limits itself to defining cybercrime.

"Literature published on this subject suggests that cybersecurity is ultimately about protecting government and corporate networks, seeking to make it difficult for hackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities," said Adv Machaya.

The winter school focused on the risks of intrusion and unlawful use while at the same time balancing such protection with the need to uphold and protect human rights of users of the internet.

"At the end of the day it is the extent to which the Bill seeks to achieve this balance which will determine its constitutionality," said Adv Machaya.

He said if information is used in the interests of humanity the possibility is open to restore certain types of resources that humankind has unwisely squandered.

The AG said while information technology is the answer to numerous challenges associated with the pre-information age, cybercrime on the other hand tends to focus more on protecting individuals and families as they navigate online.

He said the constitutional right to privacy is under threat in the global information age where everyone's personal information is common property.

It is in this context that government published the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill which is yet to go to Parliament, highlighted Adv Machaya.

The Bill seeks among other functions to establish a cyber security centre, enhance evidence based investigation of cyber crime, administer electronic evidence, curb cyber crime and increase cybersecurity in order to build confidence and trust in the secure use of information and communication technologies.

Adv Machaya said cybersecurity should ensure protection of infrastructure and emergency services from unlawful intrusion.

This is critical and essential not only to the nation's economy but also to its security and defence, which are targeted by terrorists, spies, criminals or disgruntled employees.

Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Misheck Hogwe said the internet has become a double edged sword, bringing both positive and negative achievements in the legal fraternity. He said cybercrimes such as transaction fraud, hacking and piracy are on the rise while client confidentiality has been compromised.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Electric fence supply & installation

Stands

Razor wire supply & installation

Toyota

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

1994 isuzu truck

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

25 mins ago | 214 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

25 mins ago | 96 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

26 mins ago | 276 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

27 mins ago | 39 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

27 mins ago | 158 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

28 mins ago | 124 Views

Ferguson dies

29 mins ago | 253 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

29 mins ago | 57 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

30 mins ago | 90 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

31 mins ago | 128 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

31 mins ago | 84 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

32 mins ago | 73 Views

Commonwealth drops bombshell on Chamisa's demands

33 mins ago | 229 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

34 mins ago | 77 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

34 mins ago | 73 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

42 mins ago | 232 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

43 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

43 mins ago | 329 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

45 mins ago | 179 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

46 mins ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

50 mins ago | 88 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

51 mins ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

52 mins ago | 135 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

53 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa gets new nickname

54 mins ago | 152 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

57 mins ago | 94 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

58 mins ago | 288 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

59 mins ago | 122 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chigumba off the hook

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

8 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

8 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

11 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Mthwakazi thanks Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Chamisa chickens out on Ruvheneko grilling

12 hrs ago | 5453 Views

Chamisa to be arrested

13 hrs ago | 6317 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 6909 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

14 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

14 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

14 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mzembi has cancer

14 hrs ago | 2719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days