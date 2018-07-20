Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday urged his supporters to start preparing victory celebrations, claiming Monday's poll outcome will be in his favour even if Zanu-PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) connive to rig the results.

Addressing thousands of party supporters in Norton, Chamisa made fun of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for flying a military helicopter to the town about 40 kilometres from Harare to only attract a handful of Zanu-PF loyalists.

Chamisa said he had plans to transform the dilapidated infrastructure in Norton and improve the socio-economic outlook of the country by introducing modern technology.

He said the Zanu-PF leadership had no clue on how to address the problems which they co-created under former President Robert Mugabe.

"This is a delayed match. The election was decided a long time ago and we are winning," Chamisa said.

"Prepare for celebrations. Even if Zanu-PF apparatchiks try to rig, they will not win. Even if Zanu-PF connives with Zec, this is already a done deal."

Chamisa poked holes on Zec, claiming the electoral body had just failed a credibility test.

The MDC Alliance leader said Zanu-PF had no support as evidenced by the poor attendance at Chiwengwa's recent rally.

"I thank you Norton because you taught him (Chiwenga) a lesson that you don't want lies. I am happy that our rallies are not forced, no one is forced. You have turned up in your big numbers. From Tuesday, we will be celebrating into a new Zimbabwe."

Chamisa said he will do away with the bond notes as soon as he is elected into power.

Speaking earlier at Murombedzi in Zvimba, Mugabe's home area, Chamisa said Zec was working overtime to rig elections in favour of the ruling party, but vowed to beat the two − the referee and the other player, Zanu-PF.

"Even if Zec had a demon to rig the elections in favour of Zanu-PF, we are going to trounce the referee Zec and Zanu-PF together next Monday," Chamisa said.

He also took a swipe at Mnangagwa and Chiwenga for wasting State resources, travelling in helicopters when the rest of the population was suffering.

"Now you see the insensitivity of the current leadership of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga who have a penchant of traveling in helicopters wasting resources when the country's larger population is suffering."

He warned politicians intimidating and harassing opposition supporters in rural areas that their days were numbered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Champagne, #Pop

Comments

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Razor wire supply & installation

1994 isuzu truck

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent low density

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1121 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1749 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

6 hrs ago | 1725 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

6 hrs ago | 2383 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 891 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days