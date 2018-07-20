Police block MRP candidates indaba

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO police yesterday blocked Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP)'s parliamentary candidates indaba, claiming they had discovered that the secessionist party had diverted from its initial agenda.MRP, led by Mqondisi Moyo, was supposed to start its meeting around midday when riot police officers arrived and blocked entrance to the Large City Hall, the venue of the indaba.The police handed to MRP a prohibition notice stopping the proceedings on the grounds that they had discovered that the party was plotting to violate the Public Order and Security Act (Posa).In the notice, Officer commanding Bulawayo Central District Chief Superintendent Mthokozisi Manzini-Moyo said MRP notified the police that the Mthwakazi parliamentary candidates were to meet the electorate."The programme is now styled 'Mthwakazi parliament official launch' and the programme includes, among other activities, submission of oath of office by your Members of Parliament to Chief Khayisa Ndiweni, one by one at 13;45 hours, please cancel the event and accordingly submit a relevant notification for the new occasion; this notified event is now prohibited in terms of Posa,'' the police order read.The police boss said only successful candidates would be sworn-in after the harmonised elections.MRP secretary-general, Ackim Mhlanga, however, insisted that the meeting was a "meet the people campaign".The MRP leadership addressed supporters outside as police blocked the entrance."It was a meet the people campaign; we wanted to take oath of office in anticipation that we will win the elections, just like other parties which have shadow ministers,'' Mhlanga said.