Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African firm Emergent Research says a clear winner and a clean election will see the gross domestic product (GDP) grow to 6,5% by year end.

Emergent Research is an investment research and advisory firm, which also hosts the annual investment conference Financial Markets Indaba.

In its 'Zimbabwe: A Return to Normalcy report released on Monday, Emergent Research said in the event of a clear winner and accepted election, GDP growth is expected to be 6,5% in 2018 before jumping to 15% in 2019.

"In a clear winner and accepted election, GDP growth is expected to be 6,5% in 2018 before jumping to 15% in the following year. Capital formation in the form of mining and infrastructure projects is anticipated to materialise and stimulate downstream spending and incomes. Growth will average 12% between 2019 and 2023," Emergent Research said.

"The case of a disputed election introduces a period of tepid growth starting with 2.5% in 2018. Any goodwill earned so far this year will be largely reversed by a contested result. Growth is projected to remain below 4% as in the period 2013 and 2016 where the 2013 results were generally disputed by the Opposition."

Emergent Research said the ensuing growth will then average 9,3% in the following four years.

Emergent Research based the figures on the GDP growth in the Government of National Unity that took place between 2009 and 2013 where the GDP bounced back to 12% in 2009 from -17,7% contraction in 2008.

According to the South African firm, a non-disputed election with a credible winner will see western governments, development finance institutions and lenders resume lending to government, companies and projects. This growth is predicated on opportunities they see in the health industry, mining and tourism.

"Sectors that naturally leverage GDP growth and have more runway for growth are preferred. These may be sectors that have not received capital in the past and have shrunk relative to the economic size of the country and would grow if funding is made available," Emergent Research said.

In terms of the health industry, the lack of government funding for health infrastructure projects, small and specialist operations have left the industry ripe for large scale investment and consolidation.

Under mining, the country has the potential to be in the top 10 world's largest producers of the following minerals: gold, platinum, lithium, chrome, nickel and tantalite, making these areas attractive to investors.

Lastly, in tourism, the improvement in the political rhetoric in the last seven months has seen international arrivals in Victoria Falls and other tourist attractions go up as confirmed by the Hotel Association of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

What this translates to is increased visitors and therefore, export receipts. Emergent Research said investor confidence and fiscal prudence were key to economic success that provides a glimmer of hope from a credible election.

"For the first time, the core messages of two main rival parties (Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance) contesting for the presidential vote have a common thread — attracting and retaining FDI (foreign direct investment) and managing the economy prudently. This is a stark departure from the incumbent's predecessor Robert Mugabe, who governed the nation with unsuccessful economic policies in the last half of his four decades of rein," Emergent Research said.

However, Emergent Research warned that a disputed election result and process (with many parties already complaining of such) would repel any funding and lending by current or future investors and lenders.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Elections, #GDP, #Vote

Comments

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Razor wire supply & installation

1994 isuzu truck

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent low density

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1117 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

6 hrs ago | 2381 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days