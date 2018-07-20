Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Presidential candidate pulls out

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans leader Divine Mambi Hove has pulled out of the presidential race six days before elections, saying he had found it illegal to participate in a predetermined poll.

Hove first disclosed his intention to pull out during a multi-party liaison committee meeting with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on Tuesday after the electoral management body refused to give in to the reforms demanded by opposition parties.

His withdrawal pulled back the number of presidential candidates from 23 to 22.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from the presidential race in the elections," Hove said yesterday.

"Zimbabweans are once again being robbed of a real chance at stability growth and exit from this quandary simply because of an inability to find common ground."

Hove added: "While I respect the independence of Zec and their alignment to the law, I feel that the stakes at hand are higher than just what the law says.

"The real opportunity for our country to migrate to higher levels is surely much more valuable than a hard line position that Zec has decided to tour.

"While I will be compelled by law to respect the decision taken by Zec as well as its independence, I dread to realise that we are on the verge of yet another disputed election which I strongly feel could have been avoided."

Zec commissioner Qhubani Moyo on Tuesday told Hove that his withdrawal had come too late as the commission had already completed printing of ballot papers.

"It is too late for you to withdraw; there are processes to be followed and as of now, we have completed printing of ballot papers and one can no longer withdraw. Even if you can announce that you have withdrawn, your name will remain on the voters' roll," Moyo said.

But Hove yesterday insisted he will tell his supporters to vote for other candidates since he has withdrawn as it was evident the country was trudging towards yet another disputed poll.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell my followers to think deeply as to where they will put their treasured vote," he said.

This is not the first time a presidential candidate has pulled out of a race. In 2008, the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of a presidential run-off, leaving former President Robert Mugabe in solo run.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Razor wire supply & installation

1994 isuzu truck

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Shared student accommodation

Looking for house to rent low density

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1116 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

6 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days