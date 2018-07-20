60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

News / National

by Staff reporter

Construction of a $12 million shopping complex in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb by Sai Enterprises is on course, with $6 million of the project's total capital requirements having been spent, an official has said.Bulawayo businessperson and Sai Enterprises proprietor, Raj Modi, told NewsDay in an interview that the project was now 60% complete."The project at Cowdray Park; we are almost 60% done. We had some delays after we came across a lot of hard rocks when we were doing basement, but we are done with that part now and are working on the deck, putting the floor on top of the basement. Once that one is done, we are good to go. There is nothing much left, we just have to do brick work and all," Modi said.Modi, who also owns The Wholesale Centre Liquor Hub in the central business district, said they were now looking forward to seeing the first phase of their construction programme being completed by end of this year."So our first phase should be finished in November. Hopefully, if we can make it and this thing goes well, we would like to start our supermarket there this year," he said.The multi-million dollar complex, which will have over 40 shops, is also expected to house banks, a medical service centre, fast foods and parking bays.The road project is being done through a Public-Private Partnership with the Bulawayo City Council. In the 1990s, Modi built Bellevue shopping complex which now houses one of the leading and fastest growing supermarkets run by Choppies Enterprises."So far, I have spent about $6 million. Our project is for $12 million so we are almost half plus or minus,"Modi, who vies for Bulawayo South House of Assembly under Zanu-PF ticket, said.