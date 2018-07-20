Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe yesterday suffered the embarrassment of being ordered to settle fees arrears for his children by High Court after he had failed to pay their school for nine months.Mukupe owes Harare International school nearly $30 000.Meanwhile Jailed ex-minister Samuel Undenge yesterday advised a Harare magistrates' court that he will apply for bail at the High Court following his conviction for criminal abuse of office.