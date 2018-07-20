Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe yesterday suffered the embarrassment of being ordered to settle fees arrears for his children by High Court after he had failed to pay their school for nine months.

Mukupe owes Harare International school nearly $30 000.

Meanwhile Jailed ex-minister Samuel Undenge yesterday advised a Harare magistrates' court that he will apply for bail at the High Court following his conviction for criminal abuse of office.

Source - Dail News
