Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance Principal Tendai Biti has declared that four days before the elections signs show that his grouping has won the elections resoundingly.
"With four days to go to the election it is clear that the MDC Alliance has won this election without a shadow of doubt . Let not the entrepreneurs of chaos try to plunge this country into an abyss by interfering with the people s will," he said
Source - Byo24News