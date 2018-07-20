Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF deputy youth secretary Mabutho Moyo has declared that the Operation Restore Legacy which was launched by the military in November last year leading to Robert Mugabe's ouster will be reaching its final lap on Monday when the nations go for elections.

This year's elections will see 23 candidates vying for presidency while the major contenders are viewed as President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF and Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance.

"Operation Restore Legacy will reach its final stage on Monday as Zimbabweans give President ED Mnangagwa a 5 year Mandate to lead us to the Zimbabwe we want.Ignore calls of election boycott, go out in numbers and exercise your constitutional right," Moyo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Shared student accommodation

4 room house pumula south

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Electric fence supply & installation

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

2006 isuzu elf

Shoe covering, accessories


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 1103 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

3 hrs ago | 1737 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

3 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

6 hrs ago | 2379 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ferguson dies

6 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

6 hrs ago | 823 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

6 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Airtime tax hurting consumers'

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Nothing will stop Zimbabwe polls'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Confusion in Zanu-PF camp over 'rebel'

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Biggie Matiza vows to crush opposition in Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bull sold for $24,000 at livestock auction

6 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe set for massive change, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chigumba off the hook

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa meets vendors today

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Commonwealth on MDC demands

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa gets new Nickname 'Mr Groundbreaking'

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa enters Zanu PF stronghold

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Sanitary wear cry out in Binga

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man (23) assaults his grandmother over 'erection'

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Chamisa wanted to boycott the election

16 hrs ago | 2598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days