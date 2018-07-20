Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF deputy youth secretary Mabutho Moyo has declared that the Operation Restore Legacy which was launched by the military in November last year leading to Robert Mugabe's ouster will be reaching its final lap on Monday when the nations go for elections.This year's elections will see 23 candidates vying for presidency while the major contenders are viewed as President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF and Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance."Operation Restore Legacy will reach its final stage on Monday as Zimbabweans give President ED Mnangagwa a 5 year Mandate to lead us to the Zimbabwe we want.Ignore calls of election boycott, go out in numbers and exercise your constitutional right," Moyo said.