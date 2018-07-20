Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

by Nomusa Garikai
4 hrs ago | Views
Harare High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda has reportedly ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to ensure that all teachers and other civil servants who will be serving as election officers on July 30, will be able to vote.

Justice Muzenda ordered Zec to give the affected people a break from their duties and to provide them with transport to allow them to exercise their rights to vote. This follows an application by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz).

Part of the court order reads:

WHEREUPON, after reading documents filed of record and hearing Counsel

IT IS ORDERED BY CONSENT THAT:

1. The applicant's (Artuz) members and any other civil servants who have been duly seconded as Electoral Officers and/or in any capacity are entitled to vote on the 30th July 2018 if such persons are duly registered in terms of the law and satisfy the requisite conditions on the day of voting.

2. Notwithstanding the secondment or deployment of the persons mentioned in paragraph 1 to areas in which they are not ordinarily registered to vote, the 1st respondent (Zec) shall ensure that any such persons are able to vote on the 30th July 2018 at their appropriate polling stations.

3. In order to facilitate the voting of applicant's members and other civil servants seconded to the 1st respondent as Electoral/Polling Officers or any capacity, the 1st respondent shall take such measures and steps, which include but are not limited to providing transport to and from the respective polling stations where each member is entitled to vote at, affording a temporary break from 1st respondent duties to enable applicant's members or any other civil servants to vote on the 30th of July 2018 before returning to their respective deployed polling stations.

 
4. The applicant's members or civil servants seconded to the 1st respondent shall be given priority to vote to enable them to promptly return to work.

Artuz was represented by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community

Comments

2006 isuzu elf

Looking for house to rent

Toyota

Stands

Razor wire supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Police flood CBD

16 mins ago | 100 Views

Kaseke acquitted

18 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

23 mins ago | 231 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

28 mins ago | 219 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

4 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

4 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 5462 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

7 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

7 hrs ago | 3258 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

8 hrs ago | 1569 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

8 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

8 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

8 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

8 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

8 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

10 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

10 hrs ago | 2048 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

10 hrs ago | 2840 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

10 hrs ago | 1681 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

10 hrs ago | 764 Views

Ferguson dies

10 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

10 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 681 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

10 hrs ago | 757 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

ESR deploys 6 000 election observers

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

'People with fake nails will not be allowed vote'

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa expected in SA for BRICS Summit

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

Forex shortages frustrate Bulawayo clothing factory

11 hrs ago | 123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days