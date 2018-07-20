Latest News Editor's Choice


Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago
Only 200 vendors today attended a meeting which they were expected to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa forcing him to cancel it.

Reports said Zanu PF leader Mnangagwa has cancelled his campaign engagement with vendors at City Sports Centre in Harare after less than 200 turned up.

Harare has been since 2000 been regarded as the MDC stronghold and the developments confirms that.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

