Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

by Stephen Jakes
Habakkuk Trust will today at 5pm host a dialogue meeting for regional political parties and female presidents in Bulawayo at Rainbow Hotel.

The trust said the event, running under the theme: Regional Political Parties, Women Presidents- Is it their time is a two in one meeting which will on one end assess the impact of Regional Political Parties in elections and on the other, the impact of women-led political parties in elections.

"Leaders of regional political parties and representatives from women-led political parties will be provided a platform to articulate and outline their electoral strategy," said the trust.

