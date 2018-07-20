Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Habakkuk Trust will today at 5pm host a dialogue meeting for regional political parties and female presidents in Bulawayo at Rainbow Hotel.The trust said the event, running under the theme: Regional Political Parties, Women Presidents- Is it their time is a two in one meeting which will on one end assess the impact of Regional Political Parties in elections and on the other, the impact of women-led political parties in elections."Leaders of regional political parties and representatives from women-led political parties will be provided a platform to articulate and outline their electoral strategy," said the trust.