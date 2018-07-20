WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dr Godfrey Gandawa former MP for Magunje and former Dep Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education has been running a Bhora Musango campaign in his constituency telling voters not to vote for Mnangagwa. Last night his life was threatened.Gandawa claims that three armed men early morning raided his rural home in Magunje, Mashonaland West Province. Gandawa was not home, six family members briefly abducted then set free.Watch what he says.