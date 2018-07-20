Latest News Editor's Choice


Kaseke acquitted

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, was yesterday acquitted of assault charges.

Kaseke stood in the dock accused of threatening to assault a female lawyer and poking her while using abusive words.

Magistrate, Nyasha Vhitorini who presided over the found Kaseke innocent after a full trial.

Passing judgment, magistrate Vhitorini said the witness was not consistent hence not credible.

Kaseke was represented by Nomusa Nyemba of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers.

Allegations were that, on July 27, 2016, Phillipa Philips was attending a court hearing at High Court where she was representing her client.

Kaseke was the second respondent in the matter and he approached Phillipa's client before telling him that his lawyer was not good enough.

According to the State, Kaseke discouraged Phillipa's client not to engage female lawyers and told him that she was misleading him.

As a result it did no go well with Phillipa.

Phillipa told Kaseke that it was her client's constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice but Kaseke then shouted abusive words at the same time poking her.

Kaseke further threatened to assault her before he was restrained.

Source - hmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days