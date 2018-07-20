Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

by Mafu Sithabile
2 hrs ago | Views
The United States House of Representatives has passed the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections pointing out that the bill is a call for free and fair elections as well as reforms. The Bill has reportedly been passed by both the Senate and the Representatives, the two houses which form the United States Congress. The bill now needs President Donald Trump's signature to come into effect.

In a statement Ed Royce, Chairman of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs said,

I want to thank Senators Flake and Coons for their leadership and sustained engagement on this issue. I also want to thank Chairman Smith and Ranking Member Bass for their focus on Zimbabwe at the Africa subcommittee.

On July 30th, the people of Zimbabwe will have the opportunity to vote for their next president. As the first election since Robert Mugabe, this is a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe. For 37 years, Zimbabweans have suffered greatly under authoritarian rule and economic devastation. The government drove the economy into the ground and violently suppressed any opposition to their power.

With elections now just days away, the situation in Zimbabwe should be viewed with cautious optimism. I am encouraged by some of the statements and actions taken by the government. President Mnangagwa, along with key opposition candidates, signed a public pledge to ensure peaceful elections. The opposition is allowed to campaign across the country, the voter roll has been released for inspection and U.S. and international observers will be permitted to observe the elections.

However, reports of voter intimidation, efforts to politicize food aid and increased military presence in rural polling stations are deeply concerning. The people of Zimbabwe, as well as the international community, remember the horrific violence that occurred during the 2008 elections. That cannot happen again.

That's why this legislation is so critical. This bill makes important changes to update the 2001 Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act. It lays out our expectations for a free and fair election, as well as actions needed to achieve key economic reforms. The expectations of the 2001 legislation hold true today - Zimbabwe must make credible progress towards holding free and fair elections, restore the rule of law and ensure military subordination to the civilian government, among other desperately needed reforms. These are realistic and universally recognized standards.

Both the government and the opposition must follow through on their statements to hold a free, fair and credible election on July 30th. This is an opportunity to chart a dramatic new course for Zimbabwe. We urge the next president to take bold and immediate action to address key governance and economic issues. We stand by the people of Zimbabwe in their efforts to see a more democratic, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe."

Most Popular In 7 Days