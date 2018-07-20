Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited the Mbare residents in Harare who lost their homes to fire and promised them that he will rebuild their residence.IN a tweet Mnangagwa said "Today I was in Mbare to meet and listen to residents who tragically lost their homes to fire. I assured them that we will rebuild their flats and return them to their homes. As the new Zimbabwe rises, we will leave nobody behind."