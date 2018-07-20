Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited the Mbare residents in Harare who lost their homes to fire and promised them that he will rebuild their residence.

IN a tweet Mnangagwa said "Today I was in Mbare to meet and listen to residents who tragically lost their homes to fire. I assured them that we will rebuild their flats and return them to their homes. As the new Zimbabwe rises, we will leave nobody behind."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mbare, #Fire

Comments

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Toyota

1994 isuzu truck

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Looking for house to rent

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe to get a life in ED

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

3 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Police flood CBD

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Kaseke acquitted

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

4 hrs ago | 2782 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

4 hrs ago | 1847 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

5 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

7 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

7 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

7 hrs ago | 2485 Views

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

7 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

9 hrs ago | 6898 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

10 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

11 hrs ago | 3669 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

11 hrs ago | 1694 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

11 hrs ago | 3165 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

11 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

11 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

11 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

13 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

13 hrs ago | 2153 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

13 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

13 hrs ago | 3035 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

13 hrs ago | 550 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 1829 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

13 hrs ago | 798 Views

Ferguson dies

13 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

14 hrs ago | 1562 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

14 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

14 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

14 hrs ago | 562 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

14 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Chamisa's 'bullet train' heads to Bindura

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

Attorney General wants clarity on cybersecurity

14 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days