Hospital stuff donate to dumped baby

by Simbarashe Sithole

Concession District Hospital is looking after a baby who was dumped in Glendale last week and the staff at the hospital is contributing towards the welfare of the baby whilst waiting for social welfare to get the baby.District Medical Officer Rachel Sosera confirmed the case saying the police brought the dumped baby at the hospital for safe custody."This baby was brought to us by the police over the weekend for safe keeping as staff we are contributing towards the welfare of the baby as we wait for social welfares to get him and send him to responsible authorities," said Sosera.This emerged during a tour at the hospital with Mazowe West legislator Kazembe Kazembe where he donated 50 blankets, 3 wheelchairs and 200 kgs of rice.Kazembe was accompanied by Netone Executive Marketing Public Relations Officer Dr Eldret Shereni who said her company was ploughing back to the community in a big way especially on health matters.Kazembe received a resounding welcome at the hospital and pledged to facilitate the opening of clinics in ten wards of his constituency."I am happy that I have managed to source a few donations from Netone for this hospital because that is the same hospital where I was born, but I am assuring you that we are aiming to have clinics in all wards in the constituency," he said.