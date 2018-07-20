Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hospital stuff donate to dumped baby

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Concession District Hospital is looking after a baby who was dumped in Glendale last week and the staff at the hospital is contributing towards the welfare of the baby whilst waiting for social welfare to get the baby.

District Medical Officer Rachel Sosera confirmed the case saying the police brought the dumped baby at the hospital for safe custody.

"This baby was brought to us by the police over the weekend for safe keeping as staff we are contributing towards the welfare of the baby as we wait for social welfares to get him and send him to responsible authorities," said Sosera.

This emerged during a tour at the hospital with Mazowe West legislator Kazembe Kazembe where he donated 50 blankets, 3 wheelchairs and 200 kgs of rice.

Kazembe was accompanied by Netone Executive Marketing Public Relations Officer Dr Eldret Shereni who said her company was ploughing back to the community in a big way especially on health matters.

Kazembe received a resounding welcome at the hospital and pledged to facilitate the opening of clinics in ten wards of his constituency.

"I am happy that I have managed to source a few donations from Netone for this hospital because that is the same hospital where I was born, but I am assuring you that we are aiming to have clinics in all wards in the constituency,"  he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Looking for house to rent

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

House to rent- bulawayo

2003 nissan vanette

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Stands

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

5 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zimbabwe to get a life in ED

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

7 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Police flood CBD

7 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Kaseke acquitted

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

7 hrs ago | 3606 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

7 hrs ago | 2171 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

9 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

10 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

10 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

10 hrs ago | 616 Views

Only 200 vendors attend ED meeting in Harare

11 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Zvorwadza should stop dragging vendors into ED's dirty hands

11 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Why Chamisa must accept his inevitable defeat

11 hrs ago | 2897 Views

High court orders Zec To Allow Teachers, Civil Servants To Vote

11 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Mnangagwa or Chamisa?

13 hrs ago | 7318 Views

WARNING: both ED and Nero do NOT want you to know this - not before you have voted

14 hrs ago | 3621 Views

Coltart accuses international community of 'white-washing' Zim election

14 hrs ago | 3882 Views

The dirty truth about OIL

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

30 reasons why Zimbabweans should show Mnangagwa the RED card on july 30

14 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Operation restore legacy will reach its final lap on Monday - Zanu PF youth official

15 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Exposing the MDC Alliance dishonesty, hypocrisy

15 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zimbabweans deserve Complete Freedom from Dictatorship

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

Why Mnangagwa is unelectable

15 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Zimbabwe: United States to Improve Water Security for River Basin Communities

15 hrs ago | 325 Views

Four days before polls,signs show MDC Alliance has won - Biti

15 hrs ago | 4467 Views

Matabeleland's 'national Integration' to Zim weakened her

16 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Mukupe ordered to pay school fees

17 hrs ago | 2185 Views

60% of Bulawayo shopping complex capital needs met

17 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Presidential candidate pulls out

17 hrs ago | 3140 Views

'Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South'

17 hrs ago | 449 Views

Credible elections will see GDP grow 6,5% by year-end

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Women protest over banned ARV drug

17 hrs ago | 1909 Views

How Zec has failed the credibility test

17 hrs ago | 815 Views

Ferguson dies

17 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Police block MRP candidates indaba

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

'Mnangagwa must guard against military capture'

17 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Police seal off Zec offices

17 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Prepare to pop champagne, says Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 787 Views

Business couple jailed over bank debt

17 hrs ago | 883 Views

'Zanu-PF using prophets to intimidate electorate'

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Vote for development-oriented people, says Ndebele King

17 hrs ago | 853 Views

30 July: Zanu-PF has lost the battle for common sense

17 hrs ago | 749 Views

Media play critical role in fuelling conflicts

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's true colours now emerging ahead of polls

17 hrs ago | 1676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days