WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

by Simbarashe Sithole

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa pledged to work with ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa if he wins the Monday election.Chamisa said these remarks while addressing his legions of supporters at Chibuku stadium yesterday where he was bubbling with confidence of winning the polls."I went to white city where it was filled to capacity where I met my old man Dabengwa and was excited when he joined me, I told him old man I am a young man the speed is too much when I am leading I want war veterans who can stabilize the country and when I am leading consulting you for wisdom so that we able to connect between the liberation promise and the transformation promise," he said.The youthful leader said he is different from the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai who had a soft heart saying his heart is hard."Zimbabweans are waiting for change now, these people should understand that the case of undermining people for 38 years this far and no further, I am different from Tsvangirai who had a hard heart mine is hard," bellowed Chamisa.He called himself a man of God and Mnangagwa a man of wrath saying he moved around the country receiving resounding support."I moved around this country I went to Beitbridge, the stadium was filled to capacity,I was in Sakubva stadium last week and I saw Ngwena (Mnangagwa) feared to enter and chose to conduct his rally outside the stadium and I say said where a man of God has entered you man of wrath should not enter you will perish."Today Chamisa takes his bullet train campaign to Mashonaland Central , Chipadze stadium in Bindura with three days to go before the polls.