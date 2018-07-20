MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has warned the MDC Alliance that it must be aware that it is not the only electoral player in Zimbabwe to think that it can just disrupt the election without challengers.This come as the MDC Alliance has been threatening to block the polls if its electoral reforms demands were not met by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission."The sooner MDC come to terms they're not the only player in the elections the better. Let's not underestimate the will of the people which will always prevail. Independents & other parties are ready. Weakness in the MDC are beginning to show, is it because they realise they may not win?" Mliswa said.