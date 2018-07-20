Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
ALCOHOL is strictly not to be taken by persons under the age of 18!

Imagine an eight-year-old child in Grade Three bringing a bottle of whiskey and "sharing" with peers during break time?

That happened at Magwegwe Primary School and the result was eight highly intoxicated pupils failing to control themselves and school authorities having a torrid time reining them in.

So bad was the situation that one of the children had to be admitted to a local hospital after excessive vomiting.

Luckily authorities swiftly realised that the boys had drunk "hot stuff" and phoned their parents to come and fetch them.

One of the boys' parents acted swiftly after hearing news that her child was acting strange at the school yard.

"I rushed to the school after being told that my son was vomiting. When I got there I discovered that they drank some alcoholic stuff which had been brought by one pupil.

"They claim that their friend told them it was juice and he had been given by a certain guy whom he met on his way to school.

"After drinking one went to the toilet and fell, that is where he was found lying. The other ones could not write and were behaving funny in class which made their teacher inform school authorities.

"The boys were smelling of alcohol and my son was vomiting. We ferried him to hospital where he was treated."

The other parent said they were grateful that the substance was not poisonous because something terrible could have happened.

It is reported that the boys now fear going to school as others have turned them into a laughing stock.

It is reported that nothing was done to them as they took the alcohol unknowingly.

Efforts to get a comment from Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Olicah Kaira were fruitless.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Drunk, #Hot, #Stuff

Comments

House to rent- bulawayo

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Looking for house to rent

Stands

Razor wire supply & installation

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

15 mins ago | 95 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

16 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

16 mins ago | 68 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

17 mins ago | 8 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

17 mins ago | 29 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

18 mins ago | 28 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

19 mins ago | 31 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

20 mins ago | 159 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

20 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

26 mins ago | 42 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

26 mins ago | 176 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

27 mins ago | 347 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

28 mins ago | 79 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

29 mins ago | 76 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

30 mins ago | 56 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

30 mins ago | 190 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

31 mins ago | 63 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

32 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

33 mins ago | 69 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

34 mins ago | 74 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

35 mins ago | 221 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

38 mins ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

38 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

39 mins ago | 55 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

39 mins ago | 75 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 26 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

41 mins ago | 79 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

42 mins ago | 142 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

42 mins ago | 139 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

42 mins ago | 164 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Go vote in peace

47 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabweans decide

47 mins ago | 75 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

50 mins ago | 285 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

51 mins ago | 310 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

51 mins ago | 99 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

51 mins ago | 81 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

52 mins ago | 219 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

52 mins ago | 115 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

53 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

55 mins ago | 110 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

1 hr ago | 582 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

1 hr ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1028 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

11 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

13 hrs ago | 2097 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days