Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
A RUSAPE political activist will live to rue the day he shredded a poster of MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa after being sentenced to 12 months in jail by a Rusape magistrate this week.

The poster had a value of $3.

David Dadirai Gowere (29), of Temaruru (Makoni Central) claimed in court that he was an MDC supporter, who mistakenly torn the poster while exuding his affection for Mr Chamisa.

MDC Alliance officials accused him of lying to police that he was an MDC Alliance member as a means to try to serve himself from arrest.

Gowere appeared before Rusape provincial magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera, who convicted him on his own plea of guilty.

In his plea of guilty, Gowere said he was overjoyed and happy to see his president Advocate Chamisa on the poster and accidentally torn it in the process.

However, Mr Kubonera did not buy his version and slapped him with a 12 months jail term. Nothing was suspended on usual grounds. Rusape district prosecutor Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told the court that Gowere snatched a poster from MDC Alliance member Taurai Kwesu and shredded it into pieces.

"Gowere is not employed and is an MDC Alliance supporter. Complainant is Taurai Kwesu, a teacher at Dumbamwe Secondary School, and is the chairperson of 5 Million Vote Effect Campaign.

"On July 13, 2018 around 2100hrs, Kwesu was drinking beer at Nyamurundura bottle store. He handed over four MDC Alliance posters to Elton Rushiri for safekeeping. When Kwesu was about to leave the bottle store, Rushiri then handed over the posters to back to him.

"Gowere then snatched one poster from the complainant and went on to tear it into pieces. The recovered pieces of posters are held at police station and can be produced in court as exhibits. Total value of the damaged poster is $3," said Mr Mutyasira.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Chamisa, #Poster, #Jailed

Comments

Stands

Looking for house to rent

2006 isuzu elf

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Electric fence supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

17 mins ago | 128 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

18 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

18 mins ago | 95 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

19 mins ago | 9 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

19 mins ago | 46 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

20 mins ago | 64 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

21 mins ago | 39 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

22 mins ago | 189 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

29 mins ago | 184 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

29 mins ago | 377 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

30 mins ago | 82 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

31 mins ago | 81 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

32 mins ago | 62 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

32 mins ago | 195 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

33 mins ago | 64 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

34 mins ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

36 mins ago | 72 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

36 mins ago | 75 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

37 mins ago | 234 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

40 mins ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

40 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

41 mins ago | 79 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 27 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

43 mins ago | 80 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

44 mins ago | 143 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

44 mins ago | 171 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Go vote in peace

49 mins ago | 44 Views

Zimbabweans decide

49 mins ago | 78 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

52 mins ago | 292 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

53 mins ago | 318 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

53 mins ago | 100 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

53 mins ago | 81 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

54 mins ago | 223 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

54 mins ago | 118 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

55 mins ago | 122 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

55 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

57 mins ago | 110 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

1 hr ago | 597 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

1 hr ago | 171 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

1 hr ago | 453 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

13 hrs ago | 2099 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days