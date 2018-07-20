Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo donates to charity

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
INTRATREK Zimbabwe this week donated $100 000 to a charity organisation headed by First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and environmental sustainability initiatives being spearheaded by Government through the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.

City businessman Wicknell Chivayo, owns Intratrek Zimbabwe. First Lady Amai Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the launch in Harare on Wednesday of the environmental sustainability initiative, The Diamond Land Ecohub, also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other high profile delegates from Government ministries, environment and conservation institutions.

Intratrek Zimbabwe first donated $50 000 as kind gesture to the First Lady's charitable cause, Angel of Hope, which has done a lot to alleviate the plight of Zimbabweans living in remote areas and later another $50 000 to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate's green initiatives, specifically the set of the Ecohub.

The main purpose of the Ecohub initiative is to create a youth, women and girls oriented sustainable and environmentally conscious business prototype for Zimbabwean businesses.

The Ecohub initiative seeks to mitigate three key challenges namely lack of access to information on environmental services/opportunities for the youth, lack of resources and funding for ideas and lack of coordination in the environmental sector, despite several national and international organisations  and public entities  spending huge sums on the issues.

A budget of $600 000 (for renovations, equipment and capital expenditure) has been prepared for the establishment of the Diamond Land Ecohub, which will be established in Manicaland Province, where Special advisor to the President Mr Chris Mutsvangwa has already availed land (with existing building).

Speaking at the event, Intratrek Zimbabwe chairman Wilson Manase, who was standing in for Mr Chivayo said that by rewarding and recognising innovators in environmental, water and climate affairs, the Government (through ministry) was motivating and celebrating disruptive excellence.

He said that his company had noted that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate had adopted an inclusive approach to environmental sustainability that promoted collaboration between Government and the private sector in the true spirit of President Mnangagwa's popular mantra that "Zimbabwe is Open for Business".

"As a trailblazing pioneer in the Green Energy sector, Intratrek Zimbabwe has carefully scrutinised the opportunities contained in the excellent Diamond Ecohub proposal.

"The synergies between the 6 million-strong youths constituency and service providers like ourselves in providing appropriate solutions that impact on ordinary Zimbabweans are clearly demonstrated. The proposed centre presents a confluence of vision and ideas, backed by technology, human resources and infrastructure. It seeks to create a green ecosystem that promotes agriculture, wildlife management, renewable energy use and development. It will impart game changing knowledge that changes lives and is based on international practice.

"We therefore pledge our full support in the form of resources, networks and intellectual capital to this multi-faceted initiative, which will have positive impact on the Manicaland Province and rebrand it as the centre of renewable energy and environmental management excellence in Zimbabwe and indeed the Sadc region," Mr Manase told delegates.

Mr Manase also read a speech on behalf of Mr Chivayo who said that the response to the invitation by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate was without any hesitation, as Intratrek Zimbabwe was proud to be associated with the ministry's environmental initiatives.

"We the youth from a vibrant and dynamic constituency, Zimbabwe, thrive on disruption, innovation and adrenalin. We are technologically driven and communicate via social and other online media. I am therefore delighted that the envisaged hub aspires to promote youth participation in their own future and that of their planet. I am also gratified green ambassador (Dereck Mpofu) is a patriotic youth like myself," Mr Chivayo said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Looking for house to rent low density

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Toyota

1994 isuzu truck


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

26 secs ago | 0 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

3 mins ago | 3 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

3 mins ago | 12 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

10 mins ago | 42 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

11 mins ago | 94 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

11 mins ago | 24 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

14 mins ago | 56 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

15 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

19 mins ago | 106 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

21 mins ago | 74 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

21 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

22 mins ago | 46 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

25 mins ago | 50 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

25 mins ago | 107 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

26 mins ago | 94 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

26 mins ago | 114 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Go vote in peace

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabweans decide

31 mins ago | 67 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

34 mins ago | 235 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

34 mins ago | 244 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

35 mins ago | 88 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

35 mins ago | 67 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

35 mins ago | 176 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

36 mins ago | 88 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

36 mins ago | 90 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

37 mins ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

38 mins ago | 87 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

47 mins ago | 474 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

54 mins ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

57 mins ago | 391 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

10 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2065 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

12 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

12 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

12 hrs ago | 1312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days