Chivayo donates to charity

by Staff reporter

INTRATREK Zimbabwe this week donated $100 000 to a charity organisation headed by First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and environmental sustainability initiatives being spearheaded by Government through the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate.City businessman Wicknell Chivayo, owns Intratrek Zimbabwe. First Lady Amai Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the launch in Harare on Wednesday of the environmental sustainability initiative, The Diamond Land Ecohub, also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other high profile delegates from Government ministries, environment and conservation institutions.Intratrek Zimbabwe first donated $50 000 as kind gesture to the First Lady's charitable cause, Angel of Hope, which has done a lot to alleviate the plight of Zimbabweans living in remote areas and later another $50 000 to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate's green initiatives, specifically the set of the Ecohub.The main purpose of the Ecohub initiative is to create a youth, women and girls oriented sustainable and environmentally conscious business prototype for Zimbabwean businesses.The Ecohub initiative seeks to mitigate three key challenges namely lack of access to information on environmental services/opportunities for the youth, lack of resources and funding for ideas and lack of coordination in the environmental sector, despite several national and international organisations and public entities spending huge sums on the issues.A budget of $600 000 (for renovations, equipment and capital expenditure) has been prepared for the establishment of the Diamond Land Ecohub, which will be established in Manicaland Province, where Special advisor to the President Mr Chris Mutsvangwa has already availed land (with existing building).Speaking at the event, Intratrek Zimbabwe chairman Wilson Manase, who was standing in for Mr Chivayo said that by rewarding and recognising innovators in environmental, water and climate affairs, the Government (through ministry) was motivating and celebrating disruptive excellence.He said that his company had noted that the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate had adopted an inclusive approach to environmental sustainability that promoted collaboration between Government and the private sector in the true spirit of President Mnangagwa's popular mantra that "Zimbabwe is Open for Business"."As a trailblazing pioneer in the Green Energy sector, Intratrek Zimbabwe has carefully scrutinised the opportunities contained in the excellent Diamond Ecohub proposal."The synergies between the 6 million-strong youths constituency and service providers like ourselves in providing appropriate solutions that impact on ordinary Zimbabweans are clearly demonstrated. The proposed centre presents a confluence of vision and ideas, backed by technology, human resources and infrastructure. It seeks to create a green ecosystem that promotes agriculture, wildlife management, renewable energy use and development. It will impart game changing knowledge that changes lives and is based on international practice."We therefore pledge our full support in the form of resources, networks and intellectual capital to this multi-faceted initiative, which will have positive impact on the Manicaland Province and rebrand it as the centre of renewable energy and environmental management excellence in Zimbabwe and indeed the Sadc region," Mr Manase told delegates.Mr Manase also read a speech on behalf of Mr Chivayo who said that the response to the invitation by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate was without any hesitation, as Intratrek Zimbabwe was proud to be associated with the ministry's environmental initiatives."We the youth from a vibrant and dynamic constituency, Zimbabwe, thrive on disruption, innovation and adrenalin. We are technologically driven and communicate via social and other online media. I am therefore delighted that the envisaged hub aspires to promote youth participation in their own future and that of their planet. I am also gratified green ambassador (Dereck Mpofu) is a patriotic youth like myself," Mr Chivayo said.