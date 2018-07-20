Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga in Chikomba

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday charmed Chikomba when he outlined the vision Zanu-PF has for the country's development. He outlined the vision when he addressed thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Madzivire Primary School grounds.

Chiwenga also said Government had a comprehensive plan for devolution of power to enable provinces and communities to benefit from their resources.

"We have plans that will ensure that the country develop to be a middle income country by the year 2030," he said.

"Some of these programmes include establishment of irrigation schemes in rural communities. We want to ensure that each district has 200 hectares under irrigation to ensure food security."

Chiwenga said Government had also embarked on Command Livestock and Fisheries to empower communities.

"We have started Command Livestock so that we grow the national herd at the same time empowering households.

"We also have Command Fisheries to promote rearing of fish for nutritional value at household level and at the same time being a source of income," he said.

Chiwenga said Government had embarked on a massive road rehabilitation programme which has provided employment opportunities for thousands of people. He said Government had plans to expand Chivhu and Sadza hospitals in terms of equipment, medical personnel and medicines. He said Chikomba district was well-endowed with mineral wealth that could be used for its development.

Turning to the elections to be held on Monday, Chiwenga urged people to vote in their thousands to protect the liberation legacy.

"On Monday, we go to vote and I urge you to vote in your numbers.

Chikomba has produced a number of liberation war luminaries and it is that legacy we have to protect.

"Zanu-PF is the only party that has a vision for the development of the country," he said.

Yesterday's rally was attended by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister David Musabayana, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza, Deputy Political Commissar Omega Hungwe and senior Government officials.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Looking for house to rent low density

Electric fence supply & installation

House to rent- bulawayo

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Toyota

1994 isuzu truck


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

17 secs ago | 0 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

3 mins ago | 12 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

10 mins ago | 41 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

11 mins ago | 91 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

14 mins ago | 54 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

15 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

19 mins ago | 106 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

21 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

22 mins ago | 46 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

23 mins ago | 51 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

24 mins ago | 50 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

25 mins ago | 105 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

26 mins ago | 94 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

26 mins ago | 114 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Go vote in peace

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabweans decide

31 mins ago | 67 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

34 mins ago | 235 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

34 mins ago | 242 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

35 mins ago | 88 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

35 mins ago | 67 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

35 mins ago | 176 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

36 mins ago | 88 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

36 mins ago | 89 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

37 mins ago | 68 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

38 mins ago | 87 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

47 mins ago | 473 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

54 mins ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

56 mins ago | 391 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

10 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2065 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

12 hrs ago | 2850 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

12 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

12 hrs ago | 1312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days