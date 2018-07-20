Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says its modalities are now in place ahead of the 2018 harmonised polls set for Monday and has urged political players to wind up their campaigns tomorrow (Saturday).

The electoral body says it has dispatched personnel and material well in advance to ensure that the electoral process goes ahead smoothly without delays.
In an interview yesterday, ZEC Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said preparations were on schedule.

"It's all systems go for the Commission. We have completed training of polling officers all over the country and as of today we were already doing the process of deployment of some of the personnel including the election material that is going to be used in those places.

Over and above that we have prepared the polling stations wherever they are, if they are within a building of schools or other buildings they are now ready," he said.

Dr Moyo said they had also erected tents in areas where they have no buildings or schools available to use as polling stations.

"We are doing our deployment well in advance, three days before unlike in previous years where we were doing it two days before.

We want to make sure that on Election Day we don't have a situation where some areas receive material either too late into the night the day before the election or a situation where we have people that don't receive material on time," he said.

Dr Moyo said political parties must wind up their public campaigns tomorrow as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

"Political parties will be winding their campaigns; the last day for public gatherings for campaigns is going to be on Saturday, which is 48 hours before the Election Day.  One of the key things that the voting population should not do on Election Day is to go putting on party regalia, T-shirts and everything else with political messages must be left at home. You must put on your normal clothing which has no campaign material," he said.

Dr Moyo said the electorate must produce national identity cards or valid passports when they go to cast their votes. He emphasised that a driver's licence was not acceptable as an ID for voting purposes.

"We also want to remind people that when they have voted they should also make sure that they move away from the polling stations and not gather at polling stations. They must wait for results far away at home or somewhere else," said Dr Moyo.

He said on Election Day, party posters or campaign material is strictly prohibited within a radius of 300 metres of the polling station.

"It's important that people don't campaign there or put their material. On the other hand we want to buttress the issue that for women, cutex on your finger will create distortions in terms of the marking that we do on your finger.

"So we will advise ladies that at least one of their fingers, the little finger, is free from any marking or cutex," Dr Moyo said.

He said police that will be providing security on Election Day have also been deployed together with other staff in every part of the country. "Basically we are almost getting to D-day. The environment is very peaceful, there is respect for diversity," he said.

Meanwhile, voters who will make a mistake on the ballot paper while casting their vote will be given another ballot paper and opportunity to vote while still in the booth, an official has said.

Speaking at the Victoria Falls Press Club on Wednesday evening, Zec Commissioner Sibusiso Ndlovu said an excess of 10 percent of required ballot papers will be printed to cater for the contingency measure.

She said political parties will be updated about the excess ballot papers once printing is completed.

"If somebody feels that he or she has made a mistake, they will have to say it and no-one will ask to see how and where the mistake was made. The person will be given another ballot paper. The presiding officer will issue an envelope, fold the ballot paper and place it in the envelope and indicate that it's a cancelled ballot," said Commissioner Ndlovu.

She however, said the privilege, which is in terms of the Electoral Act, is limited. "You can even stop when you are about to deposit the ballot paper in the box and indicate that you made a mistake. However, what we will not allow is when one says he or she made a mistake when they have already dropped it (ballot paper) in the box," said Commissioner Ndlovu.

She jokingly said those who will make a mistake more than once will be taken for counselling or examined for mental illness.

Fidelity Printers is printing the Presidential and House of Assembly ballots while Printflow is printing the local authority ones.

Meanwhile, training of polling and election agents and observers ended on Wednesday paving the way for deployment which is expected to end tomorrow.

Commissioner Ndlovu said preparations are going on well. "We are happy so far with preparations and hope by Sunday we will be done with everything.

People are being deployed early so they get used to the polling stations," she said.

Candidates who attended the Press Club discussion Mr Morgen Dube of MDC-T and Mr Jonson Ndlovu of Mthwakazi Republic Party said so far they are happy with preparations.

Mr Ndlovu, popularly known as Joe Mafu, however, expressed concern about tearing of posters by rival candidates which he said had forced his party to resort to door to door campaigning.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Looking for house to rent low density

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

House to rent- bulawayo

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Looking for house to rent

4 room house pumula south

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Razor wire supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

5 mins ago | 0 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

7 mins ago | 8 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

8 mins ago | 47 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

15 mins ago | 77 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

15 mins ago | 171 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

17 mins ago | 44 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

18 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

18 mins ago | 88 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

20 mins ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

22 mins ago | 41 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

23 mins ago | 140 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

26 mins ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

26 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

27 mins ago | 47 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

27 mins ago | 61 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

30 mins ago | 122 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

30 mins ago | 106 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

30 mins ago | 131 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Go vote in peace

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabweans decide

35 mins ago | 70 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

38 mins ago | 252 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

39 mins ago | 257 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

39 mins ago | 90 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

39 mins ago | 74 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

40 mins ago | 192 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

40 mins ago | 97 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

41 mins ago | 101 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

41 mins ago | 72 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

43 mins ago | 99 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

52 mins ago | 505 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

55 mins ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

58 mins ago | 149 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

10 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days