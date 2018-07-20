Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance has sent out begging bowls in a bid to attract donations to feed 45 000 election agents that it will deploy for Monday's harmonised elections.

MDC-T deputy treasury general Mr Chalton Hwende made the appeal yesterday through his Twitter account.

"Zimbabweans we need your help to finish the struggle. We still need your hand in feeding our polling agents. Donate $5 and adopt one election agent. We have a total of 45 000 elections agents throughout the country," twitted Mr Hwende.

The MDC Alliance has been struggling to fund its campaign resulting in the coalition's failure to utilise advertising space on the national broadcaster, ZBC.
The broke coalition also ordered its candidates to fund their own campaigns while selling party regalia to fundraise.

In an interview yesterday, MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube confirmed that the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led coalition was short of funds to sustain its election agents during the polls.

"The issue of polling agents requires funding, a lot of money over two to three days. We will clearly need whatever support we can get. Some candidates are also able to support and sustain their agents. At the constituency and ward level we have people who have volunteered to cook for the polling agents, who will deliver food from the village. We have volunteers where transport will be required," said Prof Ncube.

The MDC president said the coalition had resorted to recruiting agents who will not need transport fares to cut costs.

However, he said he was confident that the Alliance would get the funds before Monday's polls.

Prof Ncube said the MDC Alliance has sustained its campaigns through donations since January.

He expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the electorate ahead of the election.

"The people are ready, the people are enthusiastic. The people want to seize this opportunity to basically bring about a new Zimbabwe. There is no doubt about the readiness of the people," Prof Ncube said.

"They can't wait. I have travelled the length and breadth of the country for the last six to seven months. I have been to every province and I have seen the enthusiasm."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

House to rent- bulawayo

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

2006 isuzu elf

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Electric fence supply & installation

Razor wire supply & installation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

5 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

7 mins ago | 0 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

9 mins ago | 9 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

9 mins ago | 57 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

16 mins ago | 94 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

17 mins ago | 201 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

17 mins ago | 41 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

18 mins ago | 48 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

20 mins ago | 104 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

22 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

23 mins ago | 47 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

24 mins ago | 53 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

25 mins ago | 158 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

27 mins ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

27 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

28 mins ago | 49 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

29 mins ago | 64 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

31 mins ago | 66 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

31 mins ago | 123 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

32 mins ago | 106 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

32 mins ago | 132 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Go vote in peace

36 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabweans decide

37 mins ago | 72 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

40 mins ago | 258 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

40 mins ago | 265 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

41 mins ago | 92 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

41 mins ago | 76 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

41 mins ago | 195 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

42 mins ago | 103 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

42 mins ago | 102 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

43 mins ago | 74 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

44 mins ago | 100 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

53 mins ago | 512 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

1 hr ago | 151 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1016 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

11 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2077 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days