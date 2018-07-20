Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ENERGY minister Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday blamed the crippling fuel shortages being faced by the nation on late foreign currency allocation and ethanol shortage.

Khaya Moyo told journalists in Bulawayo that the country has not generated enough forex to meet its import requirements, hence, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's failure to allocate foreign currency to fuel retailers early last week.

He said RBZ only managed to release forex last Thursday.

"By that time service stations were relatively low on fuel. A spike in demand at the NOIC [National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe] depots was the end result. Regrettably, NOIC had not anticipated this spike in demand expressed by way of scores of fuel tankers wanting to load product at the same time," he said.

"It was not until the weekend that normalcy started being self-evident at the Msasa depot. On Monday, the RBZ released an additional $15 million to fuel retailers with assurances that similar forex releases will occur every Monday to allow fuel companies to plan their fuel purchases for the ensuing week as well as their logistics."

The minister said beside the forex allocation to fuel companies, RBZ has also arranged letters of credit worth over $26 million for some major oil companies.

"It is also important to note that one of the oil companies has an appreciable open credit with its international fuel supplier," he said.

Khaya Moyo said all fuel importers bear the cost of bringing the products into the Zimbabwe which means that "we [government] do not pay for the importation of fuel upfront. Fuel companies carry that cost".

He said over 90% of fuels comes into the country through the Beira to Msasa pipeline and that retailers pay foreign currency for fuel when they pick up product at Mabvuku or Feruka depots.

Khaya Moyo urged Zimbabweans and visitors to stop panicking over possible fuel shortages, indicating that the nation had adequate stocks to meet the current fuel demand, saying the government was importing fuel through the pipeline.

"This pipeline is currently pumping fuel into the country 24/7 within the short-term, three large vessel carrying fuel for Zimbabwe are expected to dock this week," Khaya Moyo told journalists.

"Given the above from a bulk supply point of view, not only do we have fuel stocks in the country, but the whole supply chain is active with no discernible material bottlenecks or challenges except for an inadequate supply of ethanol to blend at E20."

Khaya Moyo said the blending level has been reduced to E10 until August 8.

Of late the country has faced fuel problems which resulted to some service stations increasing the pump price to the current levels of between $1,32 and $1,47 per litre of petrol and $1,30 and $1,34 per litre of diesel.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Fuel, #Khaya_Moyo, #Forex

Comments

Toyota

Looking for house to rent low density

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

2006 isuzu elf

Stands

House to rent- bulawayo

2003 nissan vanette


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

3 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

8 mins ago | 28 Views

Iranian military commander warns Trump

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga in Chikomba

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe's Per capita income up?

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Chivayo donates to charity

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Building on change in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Epoupa unveiled in Botswana

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Jailed for tearing Chamisa poster

14 mins ago | 54 Views

Court orders Zanu PF, Mukupe to reign in party supporters over disruption of MDC Alliance rallies

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Wife assists husband to rape

15 mins ago | 49 Views

Catholic Students optimistic of peaceful harmonized elections

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Go vote in peace

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabweans decide

20 mins ago | 49 Views

9 teeth out over someone's wife

23 mins ago | 156 Views

'I want my hubby back please'

23 mins ago | 169 Views

Don't be a disgrace to Africa

24 mins ago | 66 Views

Man takes lover's underwear to sangoma, threatens her with prolonged menstrual bleeding

24 mins ago | 46 Views

Man demands reburial 39 years later

24 mins ago | 130 Views

Late husband's goblins terrorise widow

25 mins ago | 62 Views

Panic after Grade 3s drink 'hot stuff' at school

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Prophet saves drunkard from G-String muthi

26 mins ago | 51 Views

MDC Alliance must realise they are not the only players - Mliswa

27 mins ago | 66 Views

Ballot Paper Sample: Presidential Election 2018

36 mins ago | 393 Views

For thine is the country, the power and the glory

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe, yet another opportunity gone begging? Possibly?

43 mins ago | 126 Views

WATCH: Chamisa pledges to work with Dabengwa

46 mins ago | 305 Views

Hospital staff donate to dumped baby

2 hrs ago | 1000 Views

What I learnt from my deputy headmaster's tricky plan

10 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Mnangagwa visit Mbare residents who lost homes in fire

12 hrs ago | 2034 Views

US Congress Passes Zidera Amendment Bill To Call For Reforms Ahead Of Elections, Bill Awaits Trump's Signature

12 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Mwananga's type of freedom

12 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Its now or never do or die for our future

12 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe to get a life in ED

12 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Comedian in anti-Mnangagwa campaign

14 hrs ago | 4231 Views

Police flood CBD

14 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Kaseke acquitted

14 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Chamisa's US sanctions wishes granted as US passes Zimbabwe Bill

14 hrs ago | 5055 Views

WATCH: Gandawa's family abducted

14 hrs ago | 2836 Views

International community no to rubber stamping on election outcome

16 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Coltart accuse international of 'white-washing' rigged election - who supplied the white-wash, MDC?

17 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Does Chamisa even know what democracy is?

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Habakkuk Trust to hold dialogue with political parties today

17 hrs ago | 708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days