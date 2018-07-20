Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Police have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who broke into the home of Stanbic bank chief executive Joshua Tapambgwa and killed his son, David, during a robbery.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the murder and armed robbery occurred in Umwinsidale, Harare, on Sunday evening, when the suspects, wielding a pistol and brick and shot David in the shoulder.

"Circumstances are that three armed robbers pounced on a family of three while they were having dinner at their house," she said.

"One of the accused struck the victim with a brick on the head, while the other suspect produced a pistol and shot the victim on the left shoulder."

The thieves then force-marched Tapambgwa into the house demanding money.

They allegedly ransacked the house and stole $500, three Apple iPhones, two Apple MacBook laptops, a wrist watch, another cellphone, shoes and various clothes.

"The victim, who was shot, was later rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival," Charamba said.

Police urged the public to be cautious when approached by armed criminals, saying where possible, they should consider their safety first before trying to either fight back or resist.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward and make a report at their nearest police station," Charamba said.

David, who was studying overseas, was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare on Wednesday.

Source - newsday
