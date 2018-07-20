Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF activist based in Zaka was arrested for allegedly pulling down campaign posters for opposition People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) parliamentary candidate, Peter Mahlekete.

Edward Chipanda of Manhede village in Zaka West was detained at Zaka Police Station and is expected to appear in court soon under case number RRB 3528911.

Mahlekete claims that Chipanda was caught red-handed pulling down his campaign posters in the constituency and was handed over to the police.

"He did it so brazenly in front of my supporters and that is defiance. It is so unfortunate that after a lot of people were arrested for defacing rivals' posters, some people do not learn. My supporters then reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. I am happy the police are doing their job," Mahlekete said.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said she had not yet received the report.

Chipanda joins a long list of activists across the political divide arrested for defacing their rivals' campaign posters.

Early this month, two Zanu-PF youths from Gutu were arraigned before the courts for defacing MDC Alliance posters, while an elderly Zaka woman was also arrested for a similar offence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #PRC, #Posters

Comments

Looking for house to rent low density

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Stands

2003 nissan vanette

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Electric fence supply & installation

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

24 mins ago | 145 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

46 mins ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

47 mins ago | 78 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

47 mins ago | 506 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 434 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

49 mins ago | 305 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

50 mins ago | 216 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

50 mins ago | 437 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

53 mins ago | 180 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

1 hr ago | 486 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 3024 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

5 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days