'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe is open for business!

Former Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of giving lucrative government projects to his close allies without going to tender amid fears that when he gains five year mandate the corrupt manner of running government will be worse."It's been eight months since Mnangagwa grabbed power in a coup & already at least 12 of his 40 plus grown up kids have received lucrative govt projects valued in billions of dollars without going to tender. Imagine what they'll do if he gets 5 years on July 30," Moyo tweeted.