Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Gideon Mangena has been endorsed as MDC Alliance's official candidate for Bulawayo's ward 24 (Nketa), ending weeks of confusion after PDP's Arnold Batirai Dube had "appointed himself" the coalition's representative.

Mangena was seconded to the ward by Welshman Ncube's MDC, which is a member of the MDC Alliance.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Banda on Wednesday confirmed Mangena as their candidate.

"It is Mangena whom we know as our party candidate for ward 24, in Nketa. All our structures are supporting him.

Those who tear other candidates' posters should be reported to the police. Batirai comes from PDP and is not the candidate for the alliance," Banda said.

Mangena said: "He (Dube) hires people to tear down my posters and replaces them with his posters in the ward and he goes around telling people that I have been disqualified, but when we signed the papers in the office, I was the only candidate supported by the party. He belongs to PDP. The vice-president of PDP, Kucaca Phulu, failed to tell him to withdraw."

Mangena said he had since reported the issue to the police.

Contacted for comment, Dube dismissed Mangena's accusations, saying he was the one who was seconded by the party to represent the alliance in the ward.

"My papers were signed by the party and this ward was allocated to PDP during the negotiations. Mangena was told to withdraw. These people are politicking. My posters are the ones which are being pulled down every day and I am now replacing them, so I have resorted to door-to-door campaigns," he said.

He added that people had encouraged him to be strong, indicating that he knew that he was dealing with a strong personality as he (Mangena) belonged to the MDC Veteran Activists Association.

"I am working well with the structures and have been staying here in Nketa for the past 10 years," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Stands

1994 isuzu truck

2003 nissan vanette

Looking for house to rent low density

House to rent- bulawayo

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Toyota

4 room house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

12 mins ago | 49 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

34 mins ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

34 mins ago | 59 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

35 mins ago | 355 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

36 mins ago | 303 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

37 mins ago | 225 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

37 mins ago | 159 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

38 mins ago | 346 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

41 mins ago | 138 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

49 mins ago | 404 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

59 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

59 mins ago | 510 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

60 mins ago | 255 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2221 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 900 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2899 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

4 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

4 hrs ago | 995 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 837 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days