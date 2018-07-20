Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Murewa man allegedly fatally axed his grandfather and buried his corpse in a shallow grave after being advised to advance his education.

Shadrack Moyo, of Chinzara village under Chief Mangwende, allegedly killed his 80-year-old grandfather Hebert Marowa and attempted to kill the family's domestic worker, Tongai Mukombwe (32), after he inquired about the deceased's whereabouts.

Mukombwe is currently battling for his life at Murewa District Hospital.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

"I confirm the arrest of Moyo, who is currently facing both murder and attempted murder charges. After he allegedly axed his grandfather, the suspect also axed his grandfather's employee, who is currently in a serious condition at a local hospital. We advise the public to desist from violence when settling misunderstandings. Moreover, people should value the sanctity of life," he said.

According to police, on July 20, Mukombwe left the homestead as he went to buy vegetables in the nearby Nyamukapa village.

On his return, he realised that the homestead was quiet and assumed that the now-deceased was asleep.

The following day, a villager, Bornface Marufu, arrived at the homestead to pick Mukombwe so that they could mould bricks in the nearby field.

At around 11am, Mukombwe returned home to prepare breakfast before Moyo attacked him with the same axe. Marufu overheard Mukombwe screaming for help and rushed to the scene and found him writhing in agony following the attack.

Marufu then mobilised fellow villagers and apprehended Moyo, before handing him over to the police, leading to the recovery of deceased's buried body.

The deceased had four deep cuts on the head. It is alleged that the suspect then led the police to the discovery of a blood stained axe, deceased's clothes in the kitchen and a wheelbarrow used to carry Marowa's body.

Marowa's body was taken to Murewa District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Source - newsday
More on: #Axe, #Granny, #Death

Comments

