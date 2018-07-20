Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
An unlicensed Mutare kombi driver in Mutare, who encroached into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade leading to a Zanu-PF rally at Mutare Aerodrome, was yesterday slapped with a four-month jail term.

Lawrence Chidzikwe (26) was, however, given an alternative by magistrate Sekai Chiundura to pay a fine of $200 by end of this month.

According to prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira, Chidzikwe was driving a commuter omnibus with passengers along Magamba Road last week Friday. He told the court that a State motorcade sounded its siren, alerting and instructing all motorists to pull off the road and the accused complied.

Shamuyarira said the convict joined the motorcade and drove within the prohibited distance of 50 metres.

He appeared as if he was part of the motorcade before he was stopped by Constable Zamba and Corporal Ziki of 3 Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

The court heard that Chidzikwe ignored advice from his conductor Canaan Marufu to stay clear of the State motorcade. The accused was arrested by Zamba with the assistance of assistant Inspector Kanemavara and Ziki of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The passengers, who were on board, were ordered to disembark from the vehicle and it was escorted to the Vehicle Inspection Department depot, while Chidzikwe was taken to Mutare Police Traffic section, where he was detained.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Kombi, #Mnangagwa, #Jail

Comments

1994 isuzu truck

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Electric fence supply & installation

Looking for house to rent

Stands

4 room house pumula south

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

2003 nissan vanette


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

9 mins ago | 37 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

31 mins ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

32 mins ago | 317 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 276 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

34 mins ago | 204 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

35 mins ago | 140 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

35 mins ago | 323 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

38 mins ago | 127 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

46 mins ago | 391 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

56 mins ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

56 mins ago | 492 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

57 mins ago | 247 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

3 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

3 hrs ago | 2214 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 2976 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 431 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2874 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

4 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days