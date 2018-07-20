Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED commercial radio station, Skyz Metro FM, has sued the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) over a $15 000 advertising debt.The station filed the summons at the Bulawayo High Court, demanding full payment of the arrears."Plaintiff's claim is for payment of the sum of $15 900 in respect of services being provision of advertising space of defendant's programmes by plaintiff to defendant at the latter's specific instance and request at or near Bulawayo in or about the period extending from July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017 and which despite demand dated August 24, 2017 defendant refuses, fails or neglects to pay," the summons read."Alternatively, payment of the sum of $15 900 on the basis of unjust enrichment arising from advertising services of defendant's programmes by and on plaintiff's radio station advertising defendant's 2017 August academic intake done between July 1 2017 to September 30 2017.""Interest on the said sum of $15 900 at 5% per annum calculated from date of demand August 24, 2017 to date of payment in full."Skyz Metro FM claimed that in September 25, 2017 it duly delivered its invoice for the services rendered to the defendant."Plaintiff followed up on the payment issue with delivery of its letter to defendant on August 24, 2017. Despite demand the defendant refuses, fails or neglects to pay the amount demanded by the plaintiff," the declaration read.Nust is yet to respond to the summons.