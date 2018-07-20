Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu says his boys are motivated to beat Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo next weekend.Ndlovu said the last two wins against Herentals at home and last Sunday's victory over Triangle at Gibbo coupled with activities that the club has embarked on to hype that match will ensure that Highlanders prevail over Dynamos.The country's harmonised election will be held on Monday and the Premier Soccer League moved this weekend games to next week.Highlanders beat Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium in the reverse fixture in April with the solitary goal coming from Ozias Zibande and Ndlovu looks forward to complete a double over the Harare giants."There is nothing else that we would want to achieve than have a blessed celebration after the elections and celebrating a win over Dynamos. This game comes at a right time. We have elections and the two teams that clash for the challenge are Highlanders and Dynamos, the country's biggest clubs. What really would you want; I would be greatly disappointed to lose this game more than I was disappointed when I lost a game to Bulawayo Chiefs. This has more to it than that game, it has got a lot into it in the sense that whenever we meet Dynamos, expectations are very high, but for this game, it is so special because we will be celebrating with the winning political party," Ndlovu said.On Wednesday, Highlanders players were in the city centre in Bulawayo to meet their fans and at the weekend they will have other public engagements to drum up support for the epic clash with DeMbare.