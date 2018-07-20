Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday claimed his legal team had concluded talks with key State institutions to ensure a smooth transfer of power from Zanu-PF after his expected victory in Monday's general elections.

Chamisa, through his legal adviser Thabani Mpofu, said a transitional framework for the transfer of power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to him was now in place.

"A transitional framework, one which cannot fail, has also been put in place. To that end, I wish to assure you, on my name and honour, that I and our legal team are going to superintend over the imminent smooth transfer of power to the incoming president," Mpofu said.

"The necessary assurances from the security apparatus are to hand as they exist as a matter of law. Power will be relinquished. Power will be taken, even though mountains will be moved, albeit, this shall be a peaceful and tranquil process."

This came amid fears that the military might refuse to recognise an opposition candidate victory and block the transfer of power.

But Mpofu said he was not at liberty to divulge the details of the power transfer deal and the brokers' identities.

"The transitional mechanism is a composite arrangement which, at this stage, is confidential in nature. It involves so many people, it involves so many things. It is a matrix, it is a programme which, by its nature, cannot be divulged beforehand. But I wish to assure you that that matrix exists as a matter of fact and has been superintended by some of the brightest legal brains in the land," he said.

Mpofu added that his legal team had also put in place adequate mechanisms to foil Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s planned rigging machinations.

"Dear Zimbabweans, on the 30th of July 2018, the business is going to be decided and decided forever. I urge you to express your views, to restate your dreams, to articulate your aspirations without fear in the fullest assurance that such expressions will take effect.

"Your votes, as sharp instruments, will reduce the swindling power of evil to chaff and with your assistance they cannot be negated by any rigging mechanism, however, pernicious," he said.

Chamisa has been accusing Zec of cutting corners in a bid to rig elections on Mnangagwa's behalf.

The MDC Alliance has tabled several electoral reform demands which have, however, been ignored by Zec.

Contacted for comment, Zanu-PF legal secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana scoffed at Chamisa's claims, saying the youthful opposition leader would soon wake up from his deep slumber after losing next week's polls.

"Dreams don't reflect reality. He is entitled to his dreams. Zanu-PF is winning hands down, so there is no talk about transfer of power. Transferring from who to who?" he queried.

Mangwana said there was no need to talk to the military over transfer of power because they (military) were not a factor in the election.

"We don't even talk about the military. They are not a key player in the transfer of power. It is the people of Zimbabwe through the democratic process of the election who determine who shall rule the country," he said.

"Nelson Chamisa should count himself out of the equation because Emmerson Mnangagwa is popular. We are not worried about the military because they have made their position very clear. They have said they will defend the sovereignty of Zimbabwe."

Political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza said the transfer of power could happen as Zanu-PF was powerless to stop it and if the party resisted, the international community would intervene.

"If Chamisa wins, it's unavoidable. There is enough international presence like never before to ensure that it's done," he said.

"If they try and stop that process, they will be stopped in their tracks and they know that and they have been told that by Sadc, AU [African Union], EU [European Union], and Commonwealth. They have been told that by all the major factors pertaining to the Zimbabwe situation, they know that. They put themselves in the spot. They were over-confident. They are the ones who pledged themselves to a free, fair and credible election and they are too thin on the ground. They will be foolish to try and resist."

Mandaza said Chamisa had a 90% chance of winning the election ahead of Mnangagwa, although his party could struggle in the parliamentary race.

"He has 90% chance. I am not so sure with the parliamentary (race), but with the presidential, I give Emmerson Mnangagwa no more than 11%."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Stands

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

1994 isuzu truck

Toyota

2003 nissan vanette

2006 isuzu elf

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

14 mins ago | 58 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

35 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

37 mins ago | 377 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

38 mins ago | 325 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

39 mins ago | 235 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

39 mins ago | 169 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

40 mins ago | 359 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

42 mins ago | 143 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

51 mins ago | 413 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 923 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4396 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2227 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 900 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 701 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2920 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

4 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

4 hrs ago | 1000 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 844 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days