Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A BINGA man has been sentenced to a 30-year jail term for raping his disabled teenage daughter following advice from a traditional healer, who claimed that the dastardly act would make him wealthy.

Hwange regional magistrate, Collet Ndlovu, on Wednesday heard that the 45-year-old man from Siampongo area under Chief Sinamagonde, raped his physically-challenged daughter on three occasions between December last year and January this year.

In passing sentence, Ndlovu said rape was a serious human rights violation which deserved a lengthy custodial term.

He, however, suspended three years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

During trial, the rapist father denied the charge, saying his daughter had seduced him and consented to the act. He later claimed that a local traditional healer had advised him to bed her if he wanted to become rich.

However, the teenager told the court that her father raped her and threatened to unleash hyenas on her if she disclosed the matter.

The girl revealed that on multiple occasions she had fled from her family home and slept in the bush to avoid sexual abuse.

The matter only came to light when a neighbour noticed the girl's changed behaviour and quizzed her. The victim then spilled the beans, leading to her father's arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Binga, #Daughter, #Rape

Comments

Looking for house to rent

Stands

Looking for house to rent low density

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

House to rent- bulawayo

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

24 mins ago | 141 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

45 mins ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

47 mins ago | 499 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 427 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

49 mins ago | 301 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

49 mins ago | 214 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

50 mins ago | 436 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

52 mins ago | 178 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

1 hr ago | 482 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4494 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 3016 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

5 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 879 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days