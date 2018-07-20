Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE son-in-law of self-exiled former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene - Perthwell Kanjanda Nyambuya - is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with a fraud case he allegedly committed last year.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said Kanjanda (42) of House Number 10038 Chikanga 2 has since disappeared.

"The police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of Kanjanda who is wanted in connection with a fraud case he committed last year.

"His last known address is Plot 1 of Remaining Extent of Sub division B of Eastland Farm, (Near Forbes Border) Mutare," said Insp Kakohwa

He urged members of the public who have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Detective Assistant Inspector Mukwate of CID Law and Order Manicaland on 0772 657 821 or (020) 69160." Insp Kakohwa said Kanjanda faces charges of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, which is fraud and impersonating a public officer as defined in Section 179 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

His wife, Ellen Zimondi - daughter to the former Provincial Affairs Minister Chimene is also facing charges of impersonating Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri to fraudulently acquire farmland which she later sold to unsuspecting would-be farmers.

"Members of the public are being warned to stay alert and not to deal with the accused person in any way by way of business or any transaction," said Insp Kakohwa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Chimene, #Police, #Probe

Comments

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

2003 nissan vanette

House to rent- bulawayo

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

1994 isuzu truck

Electric fence supply & installation

4 room house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

19 mins ago | 97 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

40 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

41 mins ago | 67 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

42 mins ago | 428 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 366 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

43 mins ago | 264 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

44 mins ago | 185 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

45 mins ago | 394 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

47 mins ago | 158 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

56 mins ago | 434 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

1 hr ago | 537 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

4 hrs ago | 4443 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2251 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

4 hrs ago | 705 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

4 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

4 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Man axes grandpa to death over education advice

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Arnold Dube elbowed out as Nketa MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

'12 of Mnangagwa kids get billion dollar govt projects without going to tender'

4 hrs ago | 2971 Views

'Gukurahundi wounds stalling progress'

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni challenges Charumbira reelection

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Top banker's son shot dead in robbery

5 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Gukurahundi commission zeroes in on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Govt blames fuel crisis on foreign currency shortages

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Undenge appeals sentence

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's top 10 lies

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

MDC Alliance seek donations to feed election agents

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Accept poll results, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa in SA for BRICS Summit

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zec urges political players to wind up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 853 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days