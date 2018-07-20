Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has put together a team of experts in an attempt to forestall any form of rigging that may arise before, during and after the Monday poll.Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu is leading the team whose identities could not be disclosed to the media for fear of reprisals.Meanwhile, Chamisa yesterday claimed his legal team had concluded talks with key State institutions to ensure smooth transfer of power from Zanu-PF after his expected victory in Monday's general elections.Chamisa through his legal adviser said transitional framework was now in place.