Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

by Stephen Jacket
1 hr ago
Zanu PF activist Tjiyapo Velempini has said the United States has picked a side in the outcome of the election in three days time.

He said it's extension of the Zidera legislation with additional requirements that can't be met in three days is very mischievous to say the least.

"Whilst acknowledging the progress made in the 2018 plebiscite they have gone on to take some untested allegations and formed them into the basis of engagement now and going into the future. If Nelson Chamisa does not win Monday it's more of the same for Zimbabwe unless trumps refuses to sign it into law," he said.

Source - Byo24News

