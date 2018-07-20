Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

by Staff reporter
The MDC Alliance took its campaign trail to Chitungwiza's Chibuku Stadium where the party leadership rallied supporters to ensure they vote the party into power on Monday.

The party's presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa told the supporters that he had addressed six rallies today alone, making it 79 rallies to date and the people of Zimbabwe had now come to a point of no return.

The party leadership also called on their supporters to picket at the polling stations after casting their votes.

The 2018 harmonised polls have witnessed peace and tranquillity if compared to previous elections which were marred by widespread intra and inter party violence.

This follows the government commitment to deliver a transparent, free and fair election that will be observed by international and regional observers.

Source - zbc

Comments

